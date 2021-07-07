ROBERSON, James



Beloved father and grandfather, James Conrad Roberson, age 78, passed away at his home in Woodstock, GA, on June 25. Conrad was born September 24, 1942, in Meridian, MS, to Baptist missionaries Cecil and Marie Roberson and lived in Nigeria for 10 years. After earning a doctorate in analytical chemistry from Florida State in 1974, Conrad spent a 32-year career with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and co-authored Instrumental Data for Drug Analysis, still in worldwide use. Conrad was an avid reader, world traveler, genealogist, and family man. Conrad is survived by his daughter Melissa (husband James); sister Linda (husband Edsel); three stepchildren, nine grandchildren, and numerous cousins. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on July 10 at St. Clement's Episcopal at 2795 Ridge Road, Canton, GA, 30114, a reception immediately following, and a graveside service at Milton Fields, 1150 Birmingham Road, Milton, GA, 30004. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Southeastern PANS and PANDAS Association at www.sepans.org/takeaction or mailed to SEPPA at 840 Essie Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316.

