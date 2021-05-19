ROBERDS, Vernon Ray



Vernon Ray Roberds, 77 years old, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born August 8, 1943, to Lela Mae and Floyd Elmer Roberds in Pittsburg, Kansas. He grew up in Fort Scott, Kansas and attended Fort Scott Junior College. He was married to his high school sweetheart Sharon for 59 years. Vernon never met a stranger and he loved his family above all else.



He is survived by his wife Sharon , children Dana Parks (David), Dawn O'Neill (Art), Alan Roberds (Meg), Ashley Camp (Jared) and his beloved grandchildren Dr. Samuel Parks, Madeline Parks, Austin O'Neill, Taylor Carmichael (Case), Joshua O'Neill, Emily Sharpe, Anniston Sharpe, McGinnis Roberds and Henry Roberds.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The American Cancer Society.



Family and friends are invited to an Open House on Sunday, May 23, 2021, 2-4 PM. Casual Attire. 2724 Wynford Ave., Marietta, GA 30064.

