Robbins, Leon

ROBBINS, Jr., Leon R.



Leon Rudolph Robbins, Jr., was born on July 26, 1927 in Norfolk, Virginia, the only child of Leon and Miriam (Smith) Robbins. He died following a brief illness at home on April 13, 2020. His primary education was in Norfolk's public schools. Upon graduation from Maury High School in June of 1945, he joined the U.S. Navy. By then World War II had ended and he was discharged in late 1946. He then went to work for American Export Lines. During this period, he signed on as Purser on the SS Thomas Eakins bound for Lisbon, Portugal, the beginning of his unquenchable thirst for travel. Upon his return from Portugal, he enrolled in William and Mary (the college in Norfolk, now Old Dominion University). There he wrote a series of articles about his experiences at sea and his travels in Portugal and was made Feature Editor of the High Hat, the college newspaper. After earning an Associate of Arts Degree from William and Mary in 1948 he transferred to Syracuse University. At Syracuse he majored in English and Journalism. Later he was inducted into Sigma Delta Chi, the national Journalism fraternity. In 1949 he was elected president of the Beta Epsilon chapter of Sigma Pi fraternity. In 1950 just prior to graduation he won that years' White Oratorical Award. In 1950, Robbins joined the public relations department of Cities Service Company (now CITGO) on Wall Street in New York City. In 1952 he moved to Atlanta and joined the advertising and sales promotion staff of Westinghouse Electric Corporation. In September 1953 he married Sally Sloan Ehrlicher of Evanston, Illinois whom he had met at a wedding. In 1953 Robbins joined Orkin Exterminating Company as Advertising Director. He was responsible for creating the first color commercial for Atlanta stations. They featured "Otto" The Orkin Man, a cartoon character named for the founder of Orkin, Otto Orkin. After 12 years with Orkin, Robbins decided to start his own business. In 1965 he founded Robbins Advertising. Robbins retired in 2019 at the age of 92. He was pre-deceased by his wife Sally in 2010. He is survived by four children, Sally Hermine Money of Atlanta, Polly Denham of Atlanta, Nancy (John) Zintak of Atlanta, and James (Blair) Robbins of There are 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Atlanta. Robbins was a member of The Cathedral of St. Philip, National Trust for Historic Preservation, Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and Atlanta Preservation Center, where he was an active member. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Emmaus House, 1017 Hank Aaron Drive SW Atlanta 30315 or Atlanta Preservation Center 327 St Paul Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30312

