ROBBINS, Gerilyn



Gerilyn Sims Robbins of Sandy Springs, passed away February 19, 2021. Born December 17, 1950, she was the 3rd daughter of her beloved parents Rose and Dave Sims of Atlanta and an Atlanta native. She was a graduate of Henry Grady High School and went on to The University of Georgia and later obtained a Master's Degree in Education from Georgia State University. While at UGA , she was an active member of SDT Sorority and sweetheart of AEPi Fraternity. After graduating she taught 42 years in the Fulton County School System. She was respected and admired by her students, parents, and co-workers. Later, after teaching 7th grade for many years, her career shifted and she pioneered the technology and computer programming labs for many of the Fulton County Schools. She was a devoted and loving mother to her son, Matthew Sims Robbins. Gerilyn was a fabulous mother, sister, friend and teacher. She was creative, artistic and always put family and friends first. She dearly loved her nieces and nephews and their children. She is survived by her son Matthew Robbins, Linda and Abram Estroff, Patty Morrison and Arnold Heller, Jill and Jay Schlosser and Judy and Stanley Stein along with many nieces and nephews. A special thank you and sincere gratitude goes to Saundra Newell, Connie McNeil and their families. They all are true angels and the Sims Family will never forget what they did for Gerilyn. Donations can be made in Gerilyn's name to Canine Assistants. 3160 Francis Road, Milton, Ga 30004. 770-664-7178. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999

