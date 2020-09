ROBBINS, III, Butler Deacon Butler Robbins, III, age 79, of Atlanta passed August 31, 2020. Funeral Service Sat., Sept. 5, 2020, 11:30 AM, at Independent COGIC, 3305 Old Jonesboro Rd., Fairburn. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing Today 4 PM - 7 PM at Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home 163 North Ave., Jonesboro, GA 30236. 678-479-0806.