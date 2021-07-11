Roane, Anna

ROANE (DEYERLE), Anna Sue



Anna Sue Deyerle Roane "Sue", age 85, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Decatur, Georgia. Sue was born on March 31, 1934, in Roanoke, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Hampton B. and Anna Barnes Deyerle. Sue is survived by her husband, the Rev. Dr. William B. Roane, Sr. "Bill" of LaGrange, GA; son William B. Roane Jr. "Brad" (Susan Pace Hamill) of Tuscaloosa, AL; daughter Mary Susan Roane Alise "Missy" (Joey Alise) of LaGrange, GA; grandchildren Mary Anna Brown (Kyle Brown), William B. Roane, III, Nancy Lee Roane (Indivar Jonnalagadda), Sara Caroline Lindsey (Charlie Oubre), Joseph Alise; great-grandchildren Brantley Brown, Tallulah Elizabeth Oubre "Tula"; sister Frances Roane (Hearst), sister Judy Windham; brother-in-law David Roane (Faye). Sue's pilgrimage on earth included that of a faithful Christian, originally as a Presbyterian and then a United Methodist as the wife of minister Bill. Sue was a teacher of severely physically challenged children beginning at the Cerebral Palsy Center of Atlanta and later at Laurel Ridge Elementary School in DeKalb County. After retirement Sue volunteered as a docent at the Carter Center, leading groups of children through the museum there. She was a skilled creator of beautiful quilts, especially for new-born babies of many friends and relatives. After Bill's retirement they affiliated with University Heights United Methodist Church, where Sue served as a trustee and member of the building committee that created the downstairs Community Center. Sue loved spending time with her family at their cabin on beautiful Lake Burton in Rabun County, shared by Fran and Hearst. Her Service of Remembrance & Celebration of Life will be held in the columbarium at First United Methodist Church, 401 Broad Street, LaGrange, Georgia 30240, on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be sent to University Heights United Methodist Church, 1267 Balsam Drive, Decatur, GA 30033.

