ROACH, Todd Douglas Todd Douglas Roach, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 1, 2020, in his home. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Daisy, and sons, Zachary and Drew, his grandchildren, McClain, Simmons and Henry, and daughter-in-law, Sellers, and his brother, Scott. Todd, born in 1957, was the fourth son of Hal and Dorothy ("Dottie"), of Birmingham, AL, and was raised in Mountain Brook until attending and graduating from Emory University. He carved out a life for his young family in Atlanta, where he established and spent two decades running Piedmont Environmental Drilling, now helmed by his son, Drew. There are infinite ways to live a life - Todd lived his life with a sense of adventure and a strong work ethic. In his eldest grandchild's estimation, he was "funny, silly and fun." He had humor and principles and dealt with what was necessary while always holding space for his wife and children, playing basketball with their dad after work each day and driving in Todd's Jeep, which predates his marriage to Daisy, are memories cherished by both Roach brothers. Todd enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, running, building and traveling, among myriad other things, and each of these activities will trigger remembrances of him. Todd lives on in a thousand memories, of course, and in a thousand small ways. He will be in everything we who will miss him see and do, and his absence will color our present for the rest of our days. May he rest in peace and be restored to himself during this separation from his body. Todd will be buried in Birmingham, AL, alongside his older brother, Brooke If you are so inclined, the Roaches ask that you make donations to the Alzheimer's Association in lieu of sending flowers. Visitation will be Wednesday August, 5, from 4 PM - 6 PM, at Floral Hills in Tucker, GA. Funeral Service will be Saturday August 8, at 3 PM CST, at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, AL.

