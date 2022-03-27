Roach, Nan

ROACH (Fussell), Nan



Nan Carolyn Fussell Roach, 89, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, passed away March 14, 2022, after a brief illness. She was born in Cincinnati on August 26, 1932 to Robert Carlton Fussell and Ollie Thompson Fussell. Nan was raised primarily in Amite, Louisiana and Bryan, Texas. She graduated from Stephens College and The University of Texas at Austin with degrees in Piano from both. Many years later, Nan defied all odds and attended Georgia State University (GSU), graduating with a business degree in Accounting, followed by a master's degree in taxation. And while she was not your typical student in age, her fellow GSU classmates recognized her potential, electing her as President of the local chapter of the National Accounting Fraternity, Beta Alpha Psi. At the age of 55, Nan entered the professional workforce for the first time where she had an amazing career in both Public and Corporate Accounting, retiring as Assistant Vice President at Bank of America. She was loved very much by her family, and she made them extremely proud. Nan married Dick Eggleston Roach of Louisiana, a career Army Officer, and they were married for 61 years. Together, they had 6 children, raising 5 into adulthood. Military assignments took the family to places like Italy, Turkey, and Hawaii, as well Georgia, Virginia, and Oklahoma to name a few. Verona, Italy was by far her favorite locale. Following retirement, both Nan and Dick vacationed several times in Italy and France. Stateside, the favorite vacation spot was the historic Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama. Of her many interests, she enjoyed golfing, fitness, reading, the Atlanta Braves, and playing Bridge. But at the core of her being, was her love for everything music. From playing and teaching piano, to listening to her favorite performers, like Sinatra, Beegie Adair, and Luciano Pavarotti. Nan adored music. She often asked her friend "Alexa" to play her favorites. Nan was preceded in death by her husband Dick Roach, and by her children Jenifer, Kevin, and Mark. She is survived by three of her six children: Robert Hardaway Roach (Pamela Fisher) of Charlottesville, VA, Michael Kirkpatrick Roach (Adam Therrell) of Brookhaven, GA, Carolyn Roach Busby (Richard Busby) of Jasper, GA, and daughter-in-law Linda Underwood of Alpharetta. She also leaves grandchildren Reid Roach, Megan Roach, Kelsey Roach, Jennifer Quigley, Richard Busby Jr. and Daniel Busby. There will be a private family ceremony.

