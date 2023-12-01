ROACH, Juan Clifton
Life Celebration on Saturday, December 2, 2023, 3:00 PM, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church. Viewing 1 hour prior to Service. Willie A. Watkins Chapel, Douglasville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
ROACH, Juan Clifton
Life Celebration on Saturday, December 2, 2023, 3:00 PM, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church. Viewing 1 hour prior to Service. Willie A. Watkins Chapel, Douglasville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel
8312 Dallas Hwy.
Douglasville, GA
30134
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral