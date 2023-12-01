Obituaries

Roach, Juan

File photo
File photo
Dec 1, 2023

ROACH, Juan Clifton

Life Celebration on Saturday, December 2, 2023, 3:00 PM, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church. Viewing 1 hour prior to Service. Willie A. Watkins Chapel, Douglasville.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel

8312 Dallas Hwy.

Douglasville, GA

30134

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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