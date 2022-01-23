Rives, Joel

Hamburger icon
Age 65. Joel Michael Rives passed away at his Atlanta home on January 7, 2022. He was the son of the late Dr. John E. Rives and Virginia Mulvey Rives. In addition to his mother, Joel is survived by his siblings John Rives, Paula Rives, Rebecca Thompson, Stephen Rives, and Patrick Rives, and his nephews, Jason Bauer, Kyle Bauer, James Rives, and Michael Rives. His family and numerous friends will miss his thoughtful, unique perspective and his famously serene smile.

Joel grew up in Athens, GA and moved to Atlanta in the mid-1980s. He earned two degrees from the Georgia Institute of Technology and created a successful career programming. He enjoyed many interests with great passion. Those who gathered at his home in Candler Park will remember his hospitality, amazing culinary skill, creative music endeavors, deep philosophical discussions, his warm, engaging nature, and his sincere kindness. He widened the horizon for many people, was a connector of people - sparking many close friendships, and was generous to those in need.

An outdoor gathering to remember Joel and memorialize his life will be scheduled in the Spring. Plans are underway to bring the event online for those who cannot attend in-person. http://www.dorje.com/joel.html

