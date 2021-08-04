ajc logo
Rivers, Valencia

Graveside Service for Valencia Lasharon Rivers will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. She is survived by two children, JaKyrea (daughter) and JaCorey (son) Rivers; mother and father, Jocelyn Rivers and Darrell Tanner Sr.; five siblings, Darell Tanner Jr. (Clarice), Elita, Darian Williams (Britney), Alfred Davis (Maricka), and Satressa Gardner (Amari); four aunts, Brenda Rivers (Da), Karolyn Wilburn (Haywood), Kathy Austin, Vivian Tanner; six uncles, Jerry Rivers (Deborah), Larry Rivers, Daryl Rivers (Tasha), Michaele Rivers, Michael Rivers (Catherine), Juan Rivers (Felecia); four nephews and one niece, JaQuavious, TyQuez, JaDarius, Merritt, and Kaiel. Today, public viewing will be from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Stream by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers.




