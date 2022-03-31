RIVERS, T'Khia



A Service honoring the Essence, Life and Spirit of Ms. T'Khia Sharell Rivers of Atlanta, Georgia will be held Friday, April 1, 2022, 11:00 AM at New Life Tabernacle C.O.G.I.C., 715 Cleveland Avenue Atlanta, Georgia Bishop J.E. Hogan, Pastor, Dr. James Scott, Officiant, and Dr. Jonathan Lotson, Eulogist. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Survivors are her mother, Anterryka LaShaunn Nesby; father, Renell Monroe Rivers; grandparents, Anjennette Jones Nesby, Jerry (Debra) Rivers, and Rosiland Rivers; aunts, Angel (Michael) Long, Beverly (Daniel) Weeks, and Dorothy Turner; uncles, Elder Rick Jones, Rodney,Ray Jones, Thomas Nesby, Anthony (Vesta) Turner, and Darnell Turner; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM, Legacy Funeral Home, Inc., (770) 477-2273.

