RIVERS, Rosebud "Buddie"



Buddie, age 88 of Conyers, passed Sunday, March 12, 2023. She attended Brown High School, graduating in 1952. The day after graduation, she married the love of her life, Billy C. Rivers. Six months later, she followed Billy to Anchorage, AK, where they lived throughout his Military Service. She began her government career with the U.S. Army Headquarters in Anchorage. When Billy was discharged in 1954, she continued working at the U.S. Army Headquarters, Ft. McPherson, in GA. In 1958, she quit work to have her children but because of health reasons she went back to work in 1960 for the Social Security Administration in Atlanta and continued her working career with the program until she retired in November, 1989. She and Billy have been members of Zoar United Methodist Church outside Snellville, GA in Centerville since 1970, serving in numerous positions. Buddie was preceded in death by her parents, Nina and Don Busby; and son, Michael Alan Rivers.



She is survived by her husband of 70 years Billy; daughter and son-in-law, Dionne and Ron Pope; grandchildren, Kevin Pope and Staci Freeman and their spouses Katie Pope and Danny Freeman; great grandchildren Kaylee Pope, Kendyl Pope, Blakley Freeman and Harlow Freeman. Buddie is also survived by her husband's sisters, Virginia Boyd and Cheryl Ann Dinsmore and her husband L.B. Dinsmore.



Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Zoar United Methodist Church, 3895 Zoar Church Rd, Snellville, GA with Rick Wood officiating; interment will follow at Zoar United Methodist Church Cemetery. Buddy's body will lie in state at 11:00 AM at the church. The family will receive visitors at Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM.



