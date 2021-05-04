<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000687807-01_0_0000687807-01-1_20210504.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000687807-01_0_0000687807-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">RIVERS, Robert<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Robert "Bob" Rivers passed away April 29, 2021. He was born January 18, 1934 in Atlanta GA. He was the only child of Robert Lee Rivers and Evelyn Graves Rivers. Bob grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Brown High School. He attended Emory University for two years where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity, later transferring to University of Kentucky where he obtained his BS degree in 1956. Receiving his commission through the Air Force ROTC at UK, Bob served on Active Duty as a navigator 1956-1959. After five years with Shell Oil Co. He entered the Property/ Casualty Insurance business working in underwriting and marketing until he retired in 1998. Bob was a lifelong Southern Baptist, a deacon and choir member at College Park First Baptist during the '60s. At his death he was a member of Woodstock First Baptist. In 1977 he met the love of his life, Elaine Puckett Rivers, and they were married for 42 years. They enjoyed traveling to Europe and other stateside locations. An avid baseball fan, as a child Bob cheered for the Atlanta Crackers, and later the Atlanta Braves. He loved history and was proud of his Southern Heritage. He was a longtime member and a past Commander of John B. Gordon Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans; a board member of The Atlanta World War II Roundtable, he and Elaine were longtime members of the Atlanta Civil War Roundtable. Bob was also a Jamestown descendant. Bob is survived by his loving wife Elaine, son Steven and wife Angela of Merritt Island, FL; son Mark and wife Kristen of LA, CA and Katherine Hoffer, stepdaughter. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren: Austin, Ashley, Addison, Adam, Allen, Audrey, Avery, Abigail and Violet Rivers, Corrynn Thomas, Bradley Beaver, Chloe and Jack Monahan. There are also seven great-grands: Chris, Annabella, Jim, Vance, Adeline, Cooper and Ayla. A memorial service will be held at Lakeside Funeral Home, 121 Claremore Dr., Woodstock, GA 30188 the family will receive friends at 2:00 Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 3:00 PM.</font><br/>