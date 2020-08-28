Rivers, Melvin

RIVERS, Sr., Melvin G. Mr. Melvin G. Rivers Sr., age 81, 1632 Abner Terrace, Atlanta, GA, 30318. Homegoing services Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM; Willie Watkins Lithonia Chapel, 5843 Redan Road, Lithonia, GA 30058. Remains in state 11:00 AM. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Cortege assemble at 1091 Shady Creek Drive, Lithonia, GA 30058 at 12 noon. He leaves to cherish his memory, son; Melvin Jr, daughters; Bridget, Dwann, and Kimberly; grandchildren, Tawana, Lakesha, Garrick, Marcus, Melvin III, Brittany, and Erikkion, great-grandchildren, Alexxia, Gregory, Daijia, Graelyn, and Noah; special friend, Margaret Harden and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.



