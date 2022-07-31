Rivers, James

RIVERS, Jr., James



James Elbert Rivers Jr., age 73, went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Elbert was born on September 5, 1948 in Louisville, GA, to Corene Hadden Rivers and James Elbert Rivers Sr. His childhood growing up on his family farm in Stapleton, GA, was one that he remembered fondly and to which he felt a deep attachment. In 1971, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia in Athens, where he firmly established his lifelong enthusiasm for the Georgia Bulldawgs. Elbert and Nancy met in Athens and they were married on June 24, 1978. He was absolutely devoted to her for their 44 years of marriage. He spent a happy 33 year career at Rooker & Associates, an industrial real estate developer, where he eventually became President of Rooker Properties. He displayed a genuine loyalty to his co-workers and he cherished the fact that many of his dearest friends were fellow colleagues. Elbert will be remembered as incredibly humble and soft-spoken with a warm personality, and as a steadfast servant to his family, co-workers, friends, and neighbors. Throughout his life, Elbert shared his passion for serving others and diligently worked behind the scenes on a diverse range of service projects through the Athens Jaycees, Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry, Eagle Ranch, Operation Round Up (Walton EMC's community assistance program), and Operation Christmas Child, among others. As an active member of First Baptist Church Snellville he made lifelong friends in the Joint Heirs Sunday School class. Elbert's fellowship, discipleship, and devotion to his friends brought him much joy. He had a deep and infectious laugh and a smile as big as his expansive generosity. He enjoyed gardening, Hilton Head Island, traveling, barbecue, his feisty cat June, his granddog Koi, and watching Georgia football games. Elbert's greatest joy in life was his wife and children, and he delighted so much in his role as "Bear Paw" to his grandchildren. Elbert leaves behind his beloved wife, Nancy Mitchell Rivers; his cherished children, Jennifer Roeser (Dennis) and James Zachary Rivers; two adored granddaughters, Ellie Grace Roeser and Evi Kate Roeser; a brother, Jimmy Rivers (Martha Ann); nieces, nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Williams. Elbert waged a courageous battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare neurodegenerative disease, for more than four years. The family would like to send a special thank you to their Sunday School class, friends, neighbors, and caregivers who helped in countless ways and poured out their love and support. You are truly servants of God. The memorial service to celebrate the life of James Elbert Rivers will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Church on Main, Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, we request that memorial donations be made in Elbert's name to Eagle Ranch, Operation Christmas Child, or CurePSP. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



