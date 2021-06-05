Rivers, Dorothy

RIVERS (KITCHENS), Dorothy "Dot"



Dorothy Kitchens Rivers, age 97, of Stockbridge, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. She was born in Porterdale, Georgia to the late Rastus Kitchens and Ethel Kitchens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elwood Rivers; sisters, Mary Mason, and Frances Childers.



She worked for many years as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Elliott Fogle. Dot was a member of First Baptist Church of Stockbridge. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the care provided by the staff at Benton House of Stockbridge.



Mrs. Rivers is survived by her son, Tony Rivers and niece, Vicki Rowe.



Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Rev. Steve Murell officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Stockbridge at 4566 N. Henry Blvd., Stockbridge GA, 30281. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com.



Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.



