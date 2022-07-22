Rivers, Belton

RIVERS, Jr., Belton Martin
The Celebration of Life for Belton Martin Rivers, Jr. of Atlanta, GA will be 11:00 AM Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Hoosier United Methodist Church, 2545 Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW Atlanta, GA 30311. The body will lie in state at 1 hour before the service. A distinguished businessman and stand out athlete whose life was devoted to basketball for over 30 years. Belton Rivers, 38 passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022. Those who cherish the memory of Belton Martin Rivers, Jr. include his mother, Patricia Johnson Rivers; sons, Broderick and Kenzo; nephew, Darius Rivers; cousins, significant other, Autumn Dillon; other relatives, friends, teammates and colleagues. Public Viewing: Friday July 22, 2022 2-6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home- 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta, GA Arrangements by Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW Atlanta, GA 30311, www.mbfh.com, 404-349-3000.
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
Editors' Picks