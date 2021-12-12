Ritter, Charles

RITTER Sr., Charles D. "Chick"



Age 81, originally from Huntington, W.VA., died Thursday, Dec 2, 2021, peacefully, and comfortably surrounded by family in West Palm Beach, FL. Chick was born March 13, 1940, in Huntington, W.VA, a son of the late William R. Ritter Sr, and Mildred Stafford Ritter. He was a graduate of Woodberry Forest School in Virginia, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a member of the SAE Fraternity. He served his country for six years as a Staff Sergeant in the 130th Combat Support Squadron in the West Virginia Air National Guard and the Reserve of the U.S Air Force. Chick was a Past President of the SAE Alumni Association, a member of the American Legion Post, Gypsy Club, the Old Guard of Palm Beach, and life time member of the Capital City Club in Atlanta, GA. He started his forty-year career as a stockbroker in Charleston WV at Harris Upham before moving to Atlanta, GA where he met the love of his life, Sondra Del Ann Hicks who he married April 3, 1971. Chick served as Chairman of the Board of C.L Ritter Lumber Company, and held board positions with Big Sandy Coal Company, Eagle Coal Company, Warfork Land Company, and served on the state of Georgia Legal Arbitration Board. Chick was a dedicated husband and father and is survived by his wife, Sondra Hicks Ritter; his son Charles D. "Von" Ritter Jr. (Wendy Ritter) and their son Chase Ritter of Wellington, FL; son Huntley S. Ritter (Carolyn Ritter) and their children Weston and Hayden of Whitefish, Montana, sister-in-law, Alice Ritter and her children William R. "Trace" Ritter III (Dawn Ann) and daughter Willow Regan, Kristin Ritter Homolka (Cullen), and children Trey, Abigail, and Ritter, mother-in-law Evelyn S. Hicks, and sister-in-law's Tamara Younce and Ondrea Culp (Bob) of Atlanta, GA. Private services were held December 11, 2021 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, W.VA., where Chick was laid to rest in the Ritter family mausoleum. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

