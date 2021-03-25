RITTER, Charles



January 2, 1933 -



March 14, 2021



Charles Willard Ritter, 88, died peacefully at home after rapidly declining health.



Born January 2, 1933 in Oceanside, NY, he was the son of the late Walter Harold Ritter and Claire Louise Hautsch Ritter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his oldest son Daniel Charles Ritter.



Charles is survived by his wife, Alva Jean Jessee Ritter, where they have been happily married for 63 years. He is also survived by daughters Susan Landers (Sid) and Patricia McElroy, and son William Ritter. Grandchildren Kelly Nesbit (Dean), Mandy Ritter, Sydney and Thomas Landers, Laney Toof (Jacob), and Jacob and Charlee-Kate Ritter. Great-grandchildren Cierra and Deanna Nesbit, and Esme Toof.



Charles graduated from Oceanside HS, NY in 1950 where he ran track and cross country. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in 1954 which he described as "The best time of his life." The semester on academic probation proves that. Upon graduating from RPI, he entered the U. S. Navy, were he was LTJG and served on the aircraft carrier, USS Bon Homme Richard. After leaving the Navy he went to work for Caterpillar Tracker in Peoria, IL. and then IBM, in Philadelphia, PA, San Jose, CA, and Atlanta, GA.



Charles was active in the Boy Scouts as a teen and later as an Assistant Scout Master. He taught his children hiking, camping, snow skiing, sailing, and swimming. His favorite game was Risk and even took it with him when visiting family. He was a kind man and well-liked by everyone that knew him.



Charles will be interred at the Georgia National Military Cemetery in Canton, GA.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church Oceanside, 2701 Oceanside Rd, Oceanside, NY 11572.



