Rittelmeyer, George

Atlanta native, George A. Rittelmeyer, 84, passed away February 6th after a lengthy illness. George leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Faye E. Rittelmeyer; son, George A. Rittelmeyer, Jr. of Woodstock, GA and daughter Pamela Rittelmeyer of San Mateo, CA; a brother, John M. Rittelmeyer, Jr. of Atlanta, GA; a sister, Nancy Rittelmeyer Perry of Daniel Island, SC; granddaughter, Naomi Kotani of San Mateo, CA. George attended McCallie School in Chattanooga, TN. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Industrial Management and went on to manage the family business Rittelmeyer & Company, Inc., chartered in 1925 in Atlanta, where he retired in 1999. There will be a small, private family celebration.

