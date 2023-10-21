RITCH, John



John Ritch took his seat in the French horn section in the orchestra in heaven on Wednesday evening, October 18, 2023. He died at his residence, attended by his family. He was 94 years old.



John Ansley Ritch was born on July 2, 1929, in Charlotte, North Carolina. His parents were Perry H. Ritch, Sr., and Mary Honeycutt Ritch. John and his brothers, Perry, Jr., and Bob grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, where they were introduced to music in elementary school. Seven-year-old John wanted to play the trombone but found his arms were too short, so he settled for trumpet and then French horn, which turned out to be his favorite.



John served as the band's drum major at Greensboro High School (now Grimsley High), and when he graduated in 1947, he was offered a scholarship from the music department at the University of Georgia. He played in the marching and concert bands, the orchestra, and jazz bands. He was a charter member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, a music fraternity. He also found time to earn a letter on the UGA swimming team! At the University, a young lady caught his eye; Jo Anne Hall played French horn in the orchestra also, and they began dating.



John graduated with a Music Education degree in 1951 and taught in the Watkinsville area before joining the U.S. Army, serving in the Third Army Band at Fort McPherson. There he was joined by his two brothers, who also played in the Army Band.



After his discharge in 1953, John and his college roommate, William Tillison, came to Newnan to be the city schools' band directors. In January of 1955, he and Jo Anne married, bought a home, and started a family. When Tillison left the area, John took over all of the bands in the city schools: Elm Street, Atkinson, Newnan Jr. High, and Newnan High School.



In those early days, before Booster clubs, budgets, and assistants, John found inventive ways to furnish his students with music, instruments, and opportunities to play. Civic clubs funded trips to UGA Band Day every year. In 1967, he enlisted the help of the Kiwanis Club to purchase much-needed new uniforms for the high school band. They were designed by John and Jo Anne, creating a smart new look for the band at the newly opened Drake Stadium.



In the summers, Ritch joined with the County Recreation Department to offer a Summer Band Program, free for musicians of all ages, allowing them to continue playing and to take up new instruments.



When the City and County Schools merged in 1970, Ritch took on more schools' music programs, also offering Music Appreciation and Fine Arts Classes. He joined the first faculty of Evans Jr. High School, creating a large and successful band there.



John and his wife joined First Baptist Church of Newnan in 1959. He served there faithfully as a deacon, choir member, and Sunday School Teacher. He served on the building committee for the Main Sanctuary and headed the Organ Purchase Committee. He was also a member and officer of the Newnan Civitan Club and the Georgia Music Educators Association.



John and Jo Anne had three daughters, Jill, Becky, and Jeannie who took their places in the Newnan bands. All three attended UGA and joined the Redcoat Band, as did Jill's husband, Mike, and their daughter, Ansley.



John Ritch introduced music to thousands of students in Coweta County; his aim was to create a fun, friendly environment for his learners. He could play any band instrument! He took great pride in the growth of our bands in Coweta County. John loved to talk to people and made friends everywhere, always asking, "Where are you from?" Chances are, he had been there! He enjoyed marching with the Redcoat Alumni Band at UGA Homecoming games and watching every Georgia football game on TV with his family.



The funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 4:00 PM, at First Baptist Church of Newnan, 15 W Washington Street, Newnan, GA 30263, with Dr. Jimmy Patterson officiating. Family and friends will gather an hour prior to service time. The burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery, 96 Jefferson Street, Newnan, GA 30263.



Condolences can be expressed online at www.mckoon.com



John Ritch joins his wife, Jo Anne, who died in 2003. His children are Jill (Mike) Exner, Becky (Bud) Freeburg, and Jeannie (Craig Bryan). He has seven grandchildren, to whom he was known as "Boompa", Ansley (Adam) Dennis, Erin (Ricky) Walker, Joanna (Colby) Brown, Mary (Kerry) Moore, Laura (Adam) Ivey, Rachel (Anthony) Spagna, and Jack Bryan. He has eleven great-grandchildren, with another to be born next month. He also leaves his brother, Bob (Dawn) Ritch; brother-in-law, Don (Carolyn) Hall; honorary family member, Carolyn Sale; and nieces and nephews.



The family welcomes flowers or a donation to your favorite organization. Honor him by loving each other, having fun, and making music!



McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory, (770) 253-4580.



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