RISHER, John Francis PhD



Respected toxicologist and retired Navy captain, John Francis Risher passed away on August 6, 2023, at the age of 76, in Decatur, Georgia.



Born to John Edwin Risher and Marie Rosann (Radovich) Risher in Baltimore, Maryland, John was the eldest brother to Barry, Michelle and Rob. He shared 45 years of marriage with his wife, Joy Annette (Jungemann) Risher, after meeting at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. They are both survived by their children: April Foust (husband, Matthew), John Welsey Risher (wife, Amy) and Scott Risher; two grandchildren: Gabby and Madelyn Foust; and his siblings.



Dedicating his life to service and a tireless pursuit of knowledge, John held a Ph.D. in toxicology from the University of Cincinnati, a M.S. in zoology from Miami University; and a B.S. in biology from Miami University. While at Miami, he joined the Naval Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC), before serving on the USS Whitfield County in Vietnam, where he was awarded a Navy Commendation. Leaving active duty in 1972, he spent the remainder of this service in the Navy Reserve, advancing to the rank of Captain. John's career as a toxicologist stretched across four decades with significant contributions to the literature on the health impacts of environmental exposure to mercury and other chemical compounds. He retired in 2015 from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) with over 25 publications, after previous stints at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). John also taught as an adjunct professor at Shorter College and Georgia Military College.



John is remembered fondly by his family for his passion for animals, weight lifting, scotch, and the music and television of his childhood.



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