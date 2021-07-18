RISER, Vera



Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Vera Lucyndia O'Neal Riser will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Ariel Bowen United Methodist Church, 384 Arthur Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Rev. Arundel Hope, Pastor. Her body will lie instate at 10:00 AM on the day of service. Interment South-View Cemetery. Due to COVID, we are requesting everyone please wear a mask. Vera gained her wings on Saturday, July 10, 2021 and leaves to cherish her memory nieces: Janice Taylor (Roosevelt), Lucynda Owens (Dominique) and Emily O'Neal; nephews, Octavious O'Neal, Arthur O'Neal, Donnavon O'Neal (Gayle) and Gregory O'Neal; cousins, Cassandra Turney (Fred), Gwendolyn Zeigler (Charles), Frederick Wright and Carol Hale; stepchildren, Debra Jones(Charles), Jacqueline Colburn, Gerald Riser (Linda), Jerome Riser and Calvin Riser; her lifelong best friend, Ms. Lola Parks; and a host of grandchildren, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing will be from 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.



