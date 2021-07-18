ajc logo
X

Riser, Vera

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RISER, Vera

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Vera Lucyndia O'Neal Riser will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Ariel Bowen United Methodist Church, 384 Arthur Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Rev. Arundel Hope, Pastor. Her body will lie instate at 10:00 AM on the day of service. Interment South-View Cemetery. Due to COVID, we are requesting everyone please wear a mask. Vera gained her wings on Saturday, July 10, 2021 and leaves to cherish her memory nieces: Janice Taylor (Roosevelt), Lucynda Owens (Dominique) and Emily O'Neal; nephews, Octavious O'Neal, Arthur O'Neal, Donnavon O'Neal (Gayle) and Gregory O'Neal; cousins, Cassandra Turney (Fred), Gwendolyn Zeigler (Charles), Frederick Wright and Carol Hale; stepchildren, Debra Jones(Charles), Jacqueline Colburn, Gerald Riser (Linda), Jerome Riser and Calvin Riser; her lifelong best friend, Ms. Lola Parks; and a host of grandchildren, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives and friends. Today, public viewing will be from 12 Noon - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Duncan, George
2
Burnett, Elloweene
3
Hodnett, James
4
Potts, Katherine
5
Reese, Terrell
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top