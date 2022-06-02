RIOLS, Robert Antoine



Robert Antoine Riols, beloved husband, brother, son and uncle, entered into eternal rest May 18, in Bogotá, Colombia. He will be remembered at a funeral Mass on June 4 at 11 AM, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, in Charleston, SC, with a private burial to follow.



A Charleston native who graduated from Bishop England High School and Tulane University in New Orleans, Robert maintained a curiosity and joyfulness that stayed with him all the days of his life. A loving, caring, intelligent person who traveled the world but never lost sight of home, Robert possessed a quick smile and engaging manner that made anyone feel comfortable in his presence.



Robert lived for several decades in Atlanta, where he worked as deputy commissioner of the Division of Children and Youth Services in what is now the Georgia State Department of Juvenile Justice. Robert was quoted often in the Atlanta newspaper and by local television networks, he co-authored research projects, he briefed judges and state officials, and he was widely considered an expert in his field.



Robert is survived by his wife of 31 years and nine months, Esperanza Ariza Riols of Charleston and Bogotá, whose love and devotion to her "amor" was evident in every day of their life together. He was preceded into eternal rest by his parents Robert and Eleanor Riols, and sister Andrea Riols Crites, all of Charleston. Robert is also mourned by sisters Mary and Yvonne, brother Jerome, seven nieces and nephews, and countless others whose lives were enriched by his own.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association of South Carolina, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC, 28209.

