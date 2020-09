RINGER, Ronald D. Ronald D. Ringer, age 65, of Jonesboro, passed Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. His services will be held Thursday, Sept. 10 at 11 AM, at New Hope UMC, 272 Weldon Rd., Fayetteville. Rev. Belinda McCastle, Officiating. Family to assemble at the Church at 10:45 AM. Viewing Wed, Sept 9, 2 PM - 7 PM. Interment, New Hope UMC Cemetery. HOPE Funeral Home, Fayetteville GA (770) 461-9222