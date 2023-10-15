RILEY, Ray



Ray Riley was a man who loved much and who was much beloved.



He was a man who liked to think the world was filled with far more good people than bad. His favorite kind of news was "good" news. He never passed a kid's lemonade stand without stopping. He saw the best in people, and often advised to "assume good intentions". He would much rather celebrate the successes of others than his own, which were many. He was genuinely interested in other people. He was not an extroverted man but would learn more about someone after meeting them once than most people.



He had a generous spirit and a compassionate heart. He would put cash in struggling neighbors' mailboxes, sending checks in the wake of a disaster, if he read a heartbreaking story and he would find a way to help. He also was an early supporter of the Carter Center's initiative to eradicate the Guinea Worm. Giving to others gave him great pleasure; he was a far better giver than a receiver.



Ray lived his life with high integrity. In both his business and personal life, his motto was "Do the Right Thing." He made sure these lessons were followed by his family and business associates.



Ray was born and raised in Akron, Ohio, the 5th of 6 sons. He admired his older brothers and appreciated them for setting a high bar for him to follow. The Riley boy's adventures were legendary from going to work at the circus instead of Vacation Bible School and traveling in a hearse to Alaska hoping to earn money for college.



He was a proud lifelong Lutheran, a grandson and brother of Lutheran ministers, and a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Peachtree Corners. He rejoiced when all his grandchildren were baptized in the Lutheran church.



After only a couple months of dating, Ray told Nori that he knew he wanted her to be the mother of his children. He often said that his life did not start to come together until Nori entered it. His family was everything to him and together with Nori for 66 years they created a family legacy of support and love.



Ray graduated from Kent State University with a degree in Industrial Management and he spent 22 years in manufacturing, holding executive positions, but at heart he was an entrepreneur. He dreamed of someday owning his own business and with his children's college funds secure, he opened his first business. The Crate became a regional chain of women's apparel stores growing to 47 locations in 29 years. He treasured the dedicated employees who helped build the company and made it a special place. He had a great impact on the many associates that worked for The Crate and is remembered fondly for his contributions to their careers.



He enjoyed traveling with his friends but was always ready to return to his cherished home of 50 years in Dunwoody. He loved cheering for the Braves the last months of his life. Ray was a reader and a talented woodworker. His greatest joy was supporting his daughters and grandchildren in finding their "Purpose, Passion and Pleasure".



Ray will be remembered for his generous spirit and his love of family. He leaves this world with no one that was in his life uncertain about how he felt about them. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Ramon C. Riley passed away peacefully on October 6, 2023, at his home in Dunwoody, Georgia. He was 89 years old and had a life well lived. He is survived by his wife, Elinore (Nori) Riley; daughters, Lynne (Mark King) and Judy (Tony Raymer); grandchildren, Alex and Max (Alli) King, and Mandy, Megan and Emily Raymer; great-granddaughters, Libby and Charlee King; brother, Tom; and many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life service will be held in his honor at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Peachtree Corners on Saturday, 21 at 2:00 PM.



