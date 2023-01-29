X
Riley, Kristen

2 hours ago

RILEY, Kristen

Kristen Anne Mysen Riley, 63-years-old, passed away at her home in Roswell, Georgia on January 2, 2023. A thirty-year center of the north Fulton civic community, Kristen served public office at the Roswell City Council, Fulton County Commission, and Georgia Secretary of State. Since then, Kristen participated in the rapid development of north Georgia as a land broker for Eastwood Homes, headquartered in Charlotte, NC. Kristen's mission was to make north Fulton the best place in America to live and raise a family and we are proud of her in succeeding.



"It is only with change in how we approach problems from the past that we will be able to control our destiny as a community, for the future."

– Kristen Riley, "Riley for Roswell" Campaign, 1997



"She was the brightest light that I ever knew."

-Karen Handel, Fmr. Georgia Secretary of State



"Kristen has always had a bold confidence that inspired others to do better than they would have without her."

-Betty Price, Fmr. Georgia House of Representatives (R-48)



"She was at the Friends of Bulloch Christmas party in 2021 and was always so supportive of the house."

-Pam Billingsley, Fmr. President Roswell Historic Preservation Committee



Kristen's friends and family will be celebrating her life on Saturday, February 11, 2023. RSVP to Andrew Riley andrewpatrickriley@gmail.com for event details.

