RILEY, James Joseph



James Joseph Riley, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022. He was born on July 22, 1947, in Manchester, New Hampshire. He served in the United States Air Force. He graduated from the University of Miami. He was a CPA and worked as a CFO at several Atlanta businesses. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Riley; children, Michaelle, Katie, Michael (Brandy); grandson, Coltrane; three siblings, John Riley, Michael Riley and Jill Arola (Bob). A memorial service will be held on June 10, at 2 PM, in the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel in Panama City, 214 Airport Road, Panama City, FL 32405, (850) 785-5272.

