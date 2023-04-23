RILEY, Irene "Boots"



Irene "Boots" Riley, 92, passed away on April 6, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Irene Riley was born on April 9, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Inez Riley; brother, Charles Riley Jr.; and sister, Eloise Riley Knight. Irene is survived by her nephew, Henry "Chet" Knight; and her brother-in-law, Henry "Hal" Knight. Irene attended St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she was active for many years. She also enjoyed visits from friends and relatives from time to time. After losing her eyesight in her thirties, she went on to live a remarkable life. Her memory was amazing.



A memorial service for Irene will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Followed by a graveside service at 1 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Irene's name to St. Paul United Methodist Church at 501 Grant St., SE, Atlanta, GA 30312.

