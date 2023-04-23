X

Riley, Irene

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RILEY, Irene "Boots"

Irene "Boots" Riley, 92, passed away on April 6, 2023, in Atlanta, GA. Irene Riley was born on April 9, 1930, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Inez Riley; brother, Charles Riley Jr.; and sister, Eloise Riley Knight. Irene is survived by her nephew, Henry "Chet" Knight; and her brother-in-law, Henry "Hal" Knight. Irene attended St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she was active for many years. She also enjoyed visits from friends and relatives from time to time. After losing her eyesight in her thirties, she went on to live a remarkable life. Her memory was amazing.

A memorial service for Irene will be held on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at St. Paul United Methodist Church. Followed by a graveside service at 1 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Irene's name to St. Paul United Methodist Church at 501 Grant St., SE, Atlanta, GA 30312.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Thousands pay tribute to Atlanta megachurch pastor Charles F. Stanley10h ago

Credit: University of Georgia

Transfer from Virginia Commonwealth signs with Georgia basketball
11h ago

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Cops: Dunwoody shootout between friends ends in arrests, guns seized
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jet bridge collapse at Atlanta airport injures several employees
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jet bridge collapse at Atlanta airport injures several employees
15h ago

Credit: AP

Coach Prime, Buffs stage quite the show in snowy spring game
6h ago
The Latest

Merkle, Dale
1h ago
Regenstein, Helen
1h ago
Hurlebaus, Maria Ruiz-Fornells de
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

How to celebrate the life of longtime Baptist leader Charles F. Stanley
Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top