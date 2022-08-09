ajc logo
Rigsby, Robert

RIGSBY, Robert Dunn

After several years of decline from ALS, Robert Rigsby passed on peacefully at home in Dunwoody on Friday, August 5, 2022. He remained full of faith and love until the end. He was 75. Robert was born on August 24, 1946 in Evergreen, Alabama to James Benjamin and Thelma Dunn Rigsby. He worked in the carpet industry, primarily as a sales representative with Beaulieu of America based in Dalton, Georgia. Robert is survived by his wife, Lynda Thompson Wingo Rigsby; and his daughter Catherine Rigsby Wile; her husband, Chip; and their three children, twin boys, Woodson and Rigsby; and daughter, Jane Alyce, all of Ormond Beach, Florida. He is also survived by his Lynda's sons, Charles Justin Wingo; his wife, Maggie, and their two children, Gaines and McLean, of Jacksonville, Florida; and Thomas Candler Wingo and his wife, Kelli, of Sugar Hill, Georgia. Maintaining a close relationship with his first wife's family, he is also survived by his sister-in-law, Betty Rigsby of Evergreen; and his brothers-in-law, Ken Woodson (Jackie) and John Woodson (Melissa) of Alabama. He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Jane Alyce Woodson Rigsby (2006); and his older brother, James Conrad Rigsby. There will be a service in the Chapel at The Church at Wieuca at 11 AM on Wednesday, August 10 followed by a visitation with family in the Heritage Room, 3626 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30326. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting the fight against this cruel disease with a donation to the ALS Association, Georgia Chapter: 5881 Glenridge Drive, Suite 200, Atlanta, GA 30328. To sign the guestbook, www.fischerperimeterchapel.com.

Fischer Funeral Care & Cremation Services

