Obituaries

Riggs, Jacob

Oct 14, 2023

RIGGS, Jacob L.

Jacob Louis Riggs, age 23, of Joplin, Missouri passed away suddenly on his birthday, October 3, 2023. Jacob was born October 3, 2000, in Joplin to Dennis Riggs and Lynne Ellebrecht Riggs. He worked for Mercy Hospital in the Environmental Services Department.

Jacob is survived by his children, Bently and Hazel of Joplin; parents, Dennis Riggs of Joplin; Lynne Riggs of Hawk Point, Missouri; brothers, Jesse Riggs of Joplin and Dennis Riggs of St. Louis; grandmother, Sue Riggs of Alanta, Georgia; aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.

Through the gift of organ donation, Jesse has already saved the lives of two people and have helped many more.

Services are pending at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary, Joplin, Missouri.

Funeral Home Information

Parker Mortuary - Joplin

1502 S. Joplin Ave

Joplin, MO

64804

