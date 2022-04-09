RIGGS, Jr., Frank E.



Riggs, Frank E. Jr., passed away peacefully Sunday, April 3, 2022, comforted by the unfailing love of his family and the forgiving grace of his Lord, Jesus Christ. He was 73 years old and he left us after a life well lived and looking forward to what comes next. A private cremation service with the immediate family will be held and a memorial service is scheduled for Monday, April 11 at 1 PM at the Peachtree Presbyterian Church Sanctuary.



Frank is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Bethany Brock Riggs, who was when he met her in college and remained so until he drew his last breath, his best friend, as well as the smartest and most beautiful woman he ever knew. He also is survived by three children, each the source of great pride—Jennifer Katherine Riggs of Decatur, GA, Lauren Riggs Harbin (Jeremy) of Jackson, GA, and F. Brock Riggs (Emily) of Corning, NY. In addition, Frank was the grandfather to five perfect grandchildren—Sara Beth Harbin, Lilly Harbin, Ty Harbin, Margaret Riggs, and John Riggs. He is survived also by his sister Sherry Riggs Davis of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and nieces and nephews too numerous to mention but sources of great joy. He was preceded in death and welcomed at his passing by his parents, Frank and Sara Riggs of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and by his flawless dog Biscuit.



Frank was born and reared in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, graduated with honors from the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was president of the student body, and then obtained his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. He was a practicing construction law attorney in Atlanta for 44 years, beginning his legal career with the firm of Smith, Currie and Hancock, and then spending the last 13 years of his career as a partner with Troutman Sanders. He was well respected as an attorney, serving as Chair of the Construction Law Practice Group at Troutman Sanders and recognized as a Fellow in the American College of Construction Lawyers. Among his many clients and fellow lawyers, he will be remembered for his steadying guidance, his dry wit, his common sense, his knowledge of the law, his work ethic, and his (very) rare moments of brilliance. Following his retirement from Troutman Sanders, he continued his career as an arbitrator of national construction and energy project disputes.



Frank took pleasure in many things throughout his life. He liked to fly fish, but did so far too seldom. He enjoyed sports, playing them earlier in his life, and watching them in the later years. He was an avid baseball fan and took with him to the grave only one worry: that his family may not preserve his large sports memorabilia collection. He coached and managed competitive Tophat girls' soccer teams for 12 years and served on the Board of Directors for Tophat Soccer for many more years. He enjoyed golf, photography, watching Southern Mississippi football and University of Virginia basketball, traveling the world with his wife, Bethany, spending time with his kids and grandkids, a good biography, circulating $2 bills, old movies, 1960's and country music, interesting quotes (obviating the need for independent thought) and his recliner.



If you wish to make a gift in Frank's memory, please consider a contribution to the St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, the V Foundation, or any cancer research foundation. Online condolences may be left at HM Patterson & Son Arlington Chapel.



