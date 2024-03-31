Obituaries

Rigdon, Patricia

RIGDON (Englehart), Patricia Joan "Patty Jo"

Patty Jo Rigdon died Friday, March 22, 2024, at the age of 93 at Wellstar Paulding Nursing Center where she lived for nine years. She was born October 21, 1930, in Massillon, OH.

Patty was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Keith Rigdon (2007); and her son David Keith Rigdon (1980). She is survived by her children, Debra Kay (Robin) Warstler, Wendy Lynn (Bruce) Bray, Scott Kendrick (Tina) Rigdon, Charles William (Kaoru) Rigdon, and Amy Jo (Kyle) Williams; nineteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lisa Englehart Steen.

Family and friends are invited to her memorial service Saturday, April 13, 10:00 AM (visitation 9:00 AM) at Benson Funeral Home, 309 Hardee St., Dallas, GA 30132. Reception to follow service.


