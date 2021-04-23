Ries, Rebecca

Former B98.5 evening host Rebecca Stevens has died of colon cancer Saturday, her husband David Ries said. She was 59.



Stevens, whose real name was Rebecca Jean Gewin Ries, worked as the popular "Love Songs" evening dedication host on B98.5 from 1985 to 2001. After a year at Lite 94.9, she left radio for good in 2002 to become a teacher.



She became an art teacher at The Breman Religious School at the Temple and a preschool teacher at the Weinberg Early Learning Center.



In lieu of flowers, Ries requested a donation to The Temple's Weinberg Early Learning Center or The Temple Choir.



