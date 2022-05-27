RIEKSTINS, Michael



Michael George Riekstins, 61, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Tranquility at Kennesaw Mountain in Marietta, Georgia. Mike was born in Oyster Bay, Long Island, New York on July 27, 1960 to Marianna and Gunars Riekstins. He is survived by his wife, Lori Rath; brother, Leon Riekstins; and two daughters, Kelly Pasee and Courtney Kaddour Brahim. He was the proud grandfather of six beautiful grandchildren.



Mike enjoyed watching his beloved NY Jets and Rangers, golf, bowling, and playing Yahtzee with his family. In addition to being a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, Mike was an award-winning framer. He has a brilliant mind and was simply the best of the best.



Mike will be forever remembered not only in the hearts of those who loved him, but also for the incredible work and teachings he left behind. Mike was truly one of a kind. May he Rest In Peace.

