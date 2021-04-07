Ridgeway, Olivia

RIDGEWAY (CHASTAIN), Olivia Lynn



Olivia Lynn Chastain Ridgeway, age 64, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away from a short illness on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, April 8, 11:00 AM at Towaliga Baptist Church, 160 Towaliga Church Rd., Jackson, Georgia. Rev. Ed Steil will officiate. The Family will receive friends from 9:45 until 10:45 immediately prior to the service at the Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, C/O Forrest Hale, 174 Lee Maddox Rd., Jackson, Georgia 30233.



Lynn is survived by her husband of 31 years, Perry Ridgeway; son, Charlie Ridgeway (Terri); twin sisters, Karen Major (Charlie) and Kim Overman (Warren); brother-in-law David Ridgeway, Jr., sisters-in-law Julia Ann Walklett (Bill), Saralyn Wilson (Ralph), Maralyn Probst (Curtis), and many nieces and nephews.



Lynn was born Sunday, September 23, 1956 at Crawford W. Long Hospital to Linton (Pepper) and Sandra Chastain. As a child, Lynn was an avid reader of Nancy Drew Mystery books; and her love of reading continued all her life. She checked out many books from the library and consumed their stories sitting by her pool. She was President of her Wills High School Pep Club where her leadership and attention to details shined. High School is where her love for math began. She entered the University of Georgia, graduating June, 1978 with a Bachelor's of Science in Education. Lynn then entered Georgia State University graduating with a Master's of Education Degree March, 1983. Having a thirst for more knowledge, she continued her education at UGA and received the Degree of Specialist in Education, June 1994.



Her teaching career began in 1978 with Cobb County Board of Education and continued through the years with Butts County Board of Education and Fayette County Board of Education where she retired from full-time work. She received many awards through the years one of which was from the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals where she was named District G Assistant Principal of the Year, in 2002.



In 2013, Lynn was employed part-time by Griffin Regional Education Service Agency, as a Teacher Alternative Preparation Program (TAPP) Field Supervisor.



Lynn met Perry at Chastain Park, Atlanta, Georgia where they worked part-time, dated, fell in love and married June 24, 1989. They built their home on family land surrounded by the Ridgeway extended family and Christmas Tree Farm. Lynn loved traveling in their motor home from the beaches to the mountains. She loved to go. Of course, Perry's dog, Ellie, and Lynn's cats, Smokey and Christmas Kitty, were along for the ride as well. She also loved Broadway in Atlanta shows at the Fox Theater where she was a season ticket holder. Phantom of the Opera was one of her favorites and she had the pleasure of seeing the production twice in New York City-- once with her Mother then again with Perry.



Lynn will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. One of her greatest joys was teaching. She was the best. She loved to see a student understand and grow in knowledge. She was a mentor, an encourager, a questioner, a great listener. Nothing thrilled her more than to have a former student return to her school, seek her out, and thank her for teaching them. It brought her great joy that she was able to influence a child or colleague so they could succeed and influence another.



Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Ridgeway family.

