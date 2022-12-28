Rider, Noah

RIDER, Jr., Dr. Noah Hamilton



Dr. Noah Hamilton Rider, Jr., age 94, of Acworth, GA and formerly of Dacula, GA passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Dr. Rider was a retired DeKalb County educational administrator of seventeen years. During this time he was also a part time instructor at Georgia State University. As a principal in DeKalb, he opened two schools, Henderson Mill and Vanderlyn. Prior to his DeKalb experience, he taught and coached football at four Georgia schools, Model High School, Sylvania Fitzgerald and Claxton. He was principal of Quitman Junior High in Quitman, GA. After retiring form education, he was an Administrative Project Manager for Ergon Systems of Georgia. Dr. Rider was a member of the Methodist Church. Dr. Rider was born in Alpharetta, son of the late Noah, Sr. and Pearl Walls Rider, but grew up in his beloved little town of Trion, GA. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy in 1945 and 1946. Dr. Rider was a graduate of Trion High School, West Georgia College, the University of Georgia, and Georgia State University where he earned a PhD degree. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog football fan, a season ticket holder for over 40 years, missing very few home games during those years. He is survived by his wife, Rita Rider; stepdaughter, Heather Walters (Garth); grandchildren, Amanda, Skylar, and Madeline Walters all of Acworth. He is also survived by nephews, Clifton Patty of Ringgold, GA, Bill Rider of Rome, GA and Matthew Lovett Newton of Atlanta, GA; nieces, Lynn Hood of Trion, GA, Roxanna and Melody Brown both of Chino, CA. A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Dr. Rider will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with Rev. Dr. John Powell officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM at Kennesaw Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 29, from 10:30 AM until the time of service at 11:30 AM. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

