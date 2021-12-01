Riddle, Fay

RIDDLE (Aycock), Fay



Dr. Fay Aycock Riddle, 71, of LaGrange, GA passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Florence Hand Home.



Dr. Riddle was born December 22, 1949 in Atlanta, GA, daughter of the late Thomas G. Aycock and Leita Mae Morphis Aycock, of Atlanta. She graduated from Tulane University with a degree in Mathematics and went on to receive her PhD in Mathematics from the University of Florida.



Dr. Riddle was Professor and Department Chairman of Computer Science at LaGrange College until she retired in 2016. Her passion for education and devotion to teaching was evident throughout her life.



Fay has been a member of LaGrange's First United Methodist Church since moving to LaGrange in 1980. She was also a member and sustainer of the LaGrange Junior Service League.



Those who knew and loved Fay would describe her as incredibly smart, beautiful, funny and an avid Gator fan. Her passion for cooking and culinary skills were inspired by the global travel she experienced with her husband Dennis, and she had many recipes published, both locally and nationally. She most certainly loved her family and friends and her many beloved pets with all her heart.



Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Dennis L. Riddle; daughter, Lauren Riddle de la Croix and her husband, Jean -Pierre de la Croix; granddaughter: Margaux Mireille de la Croix; siblings: Becky Aycock Decker and Joseph Windell Aycock. In addition to her parents, Fay was preceded in death by her younger brother, Thomas G. Aycock, Jr.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to share a condolence or remembrance with the family may do so by visiting www.shlagrange.com.



Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, LaGrange, GA 30240 (706) 884-8636.

