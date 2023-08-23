RIDDLE, C.D. "Buck"



C.D. "Buck" Riddle passed away peacefully in the wee hours of Saturday morning August 19, 2023, at age 90. Born August 27, 1932, to William Homer Riddle and Fannie Johnson Riddle. C.D. married Betty McKnight Riddle in 1955, and they were married 63 years until her passing in 2018. Buck was a go-getter who lived a robust life in Atlanta, GA, and enjoyed every day to the fullest. He will always be remembered for his generosity, passion for sports and his strong spirit. Buck is survived by his three sons, David, Mike, Scott; and his younger brother, John; as well as their respective families. Those whose knew Buck and shared in his passion for living are invited to celebrate the incredibly full life he led at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 26, at Patterson's Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Road, NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Atlanta Humane Society or the Golden Isles Youth Orchestra.





