RICKEY, Charles Joseph The family of Charles Joseph Rickey announces his passing, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Charles will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Ethel (Tighe) and his children, Nancy (Jack) Craig, Kathleen (Kevin) Mara, and Chris. Charles will also be fondly remembered by his eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Charles was predeceased by parents Alice (Carr) and Oscar Rickey, sister Elizabeth (Rickey) Gibbons and son Kevin Charles Rickey. Charles was born on January 23rd, 1934 in Spring Valley, NY. He graduated from Alfred University, Alfred, NY with a degree in Ceramic Engineering. He started his career in Washington, Pennsylvania and worked for the same company for 44 years until retirement. Chuck was a member of the American Ceramic Society, an active member of the Southeastern Ceramic Society and The St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Jude the Apostle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Charles at St. Jude the Apostle Church. Due to the current pandemic this will be a private ceremony. The family will receive friends for a celebration of Charles life at a later date. Donations in memory of Charles may be made to can be made to The Vincent DePaul Society at St Jude the Apostle, 7171 Glenridge Dr, Atlanta GA 30328 or charity of your choice.





