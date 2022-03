RICKETT, Donald Eugene



Donald Eugene Rickett, age 86, of Pine Mountain, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Arrangements are by Striffler-Hamby Mortuary of LaGrange, Georgia, 1010 Mooty Bridge Road, 706-884-8636. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Rickett family at www.shlagrange.com.