Rickett, Daisy

RICKETT (HAMMETT),



Daisy Jo



Daisy Jo Hammett Rickett, age 86, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023. Daisy was a longtime resident of Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and most recently of Sandy Springs, Georgia. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 23, at 11:00 am at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church in Dunwoody, Georgia. Arrangements are by H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill, Atlanta, Georgia.





