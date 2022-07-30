RICHIE, Louella "Sal"



A Celebration of Life Service for Louella "Sal" Richie of Stone Mountain, Monday, August 1 , 2022, 12 noon, Secure Foundation Ministries, 1066 Honey Creek Road SE, Conyers, GA 30013. Interment Dawn Memorial Park, Glenwood Rd., Decatur. Visitation Sunday, July 31, 2022, 1-5 PM, family will receive friends 5-7 PM, at Brown & Young Home of Funerals. Family will assemble 11 AM, 5491 Eva Mamie Lane, Stone Mountain. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Dorothy Preston (Harvey); son, Horace O'Kelly (Schelorrey); grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, and other relatives and friends.



