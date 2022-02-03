RICHBURG, Joseph A.
Deacon Joseph A. Richburg of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA, passed away on January 30, 2022. The Homegoing Services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. The public viewing will be Friday, February 4 from 11 AM to 7 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Funeral Home Information
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary
3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W
Atlanta, GA
30311
