Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Richburg, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RICHBURG, Joseph A.

Deacon Joseph A. Richburg of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA, passed away on January 30, 2022. The Homegoing Services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in the Chapel of Alfonso Dawson Mortuary. The public viewing will be Friday, February 4 from 11 AM to 7 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L. King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA. Interment, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Bendin, Edward
Davis, Ontario
2h ago
Moore, Clemis
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top