RICHBOURG, Caroline Elizabeth



Miss Caroline Elizabeth Richbourg, age 102, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, following an extended illness. Miss Richbourg was born on October 21, 1920 in St. Augustine, FL, the daughter of the late James Wesley Richbourg and the late Ruby Harvey Richbourg. She was baptized conditionaly, December 23, 1939, Church of the Little Flower, Coral Gables, FL, by Father Thomas Comber. Confirmed February 7, 1940 by Bishop Patrick Barry, of the Diocese of St. Augustine in the Church of the Little Flower, Coral Gables, FL, Professed October 22, 2002 in the Secular Franciscan Order. Caroline was a member of Franciscan Martyrs of Siroki Brijeg Fraternity, Blairsville, GA, Retired Graphic Designer from Fulton County, GA, Department of Planning and a Pilot since the age of fourteen. She had been employed with the Shrine of Nuestra Senora de la Leche y Buen Parto, The Exchanges Bank and the Florida East Coast Railway all in St. Augustine, and the Fulton National Bank and Fulton County Planning Department in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents and also two brothers, Hartwell and Charles; sister, Ruby Hutchings; and a nephew, James H. Richbourg. Caroline was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Surviving Miss Richbourg are her nieces and nephews, Ruby and Noble Rhinesmith, Susan R. Parker, Phd. Roger and Marcia Hardin, Margaret Ann (Greta) Cairns; many other relatives and friends also survive. The family will meet with friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7:00 PM. A wake service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM with the Franciscan Martys of Siroki Brijeg officiating the service. A Funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with Father Mario Lopez officiating. Interment will follow on Friday in the St. Clare's Memorial Gardens. Flowers are accepted or if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or to the Franciscan Martyrs of Siroki Brijeg in Caroline's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

