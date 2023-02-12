RICHARDSON, Willie



"Giving honor to God who is the head of my life", Willie Richardson, 91 passed away unexpectedly, and peacefully at his residence with Theressia, his wife of 72 years, by his side. He was born in Cuthbert, Georgia, July 17, 1931 and died February 2, 2023, in Alpharetta, Georgia.



Willie was predeceased by his oldest daughter, Patricia Woffard; son-in-law, Craig Woffard; his youngest son, Ronnie Richardson; mother, Ruth "Sissy" Lewis; father, Eddie Richardson ll; and siblings, Sue and Walter Christian, Mary Thornton, B.J. Thornton, Walter Richardson, Saul Richardson, and Eddie Richardson lll.



He leaves behind his beloved wife, Theressia Richardson; eldest son, Willie Curtis (Diane) Richardson; youngest daughter, Marcia (Anthony) Nardello; five grandchildren, Qiona Woffard, Kai (Tyrone) White, Brittany Richardson, Ronnie Richardson Jr., and Brandon (John) Grimm; two great-grandchildren, Patricia White and Isaiah White; brother, Johnny (Marilynn) Richardson; and sister, Daisy Christian; in addition to many other loving family members.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 17, 2023 at St. James United Methodist Church, 3000 Webb Bridge Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30009. Viewing and Visitation 10-11 AM, "Celebration of Life service" 11 AM. Committal service immediately to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery & Mausoleum, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076



