RICHARDSON, Thomas Fredrick "Freddie"



Thomas Fredrick "Freddie" Richardson, age 84, of Marietta, died November 11, 2020. Mr. Richardson is survived by his daughter, Caroll Richardson Crew, son, Donald Fredrick Richardson, grandchildren, Kira Ciminel, Jordan Detweiler, and great-grandson, Sebastian Ciminel. No services will be scheduled at this time.