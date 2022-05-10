RICHARDSON, Maurice



Maurice M. Richardson passed on peacefully in the comfort of his own home on May 4, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family. Maurice was 87. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Ramona Walters Richardson; and his granddaughter, Melody Grace Tankersley. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Robin Richardson-Clark, Melody Z. Richardson, Ginger Richardson Tankersley, and Kelly M. Richardson; his grandchildren, Alyssa Zirkman, Lachlan Tankersley and Matthew Tankersley; sons-in-law Ken Zirkman, Cameron Tankersley and Billy Kirk; and grandson-in-law, Chris Badley.



After graduating from Leaksville High School in Eden, North Carolina in 1952, Maurice hitched a ride to Atlanta to attend Georgia State University. He started working at Rich's Department Store and enrolled at GSU as a part time student. In 1953, Maurice voluntarily enlisted in the United States Army and served two years in Korea. He returned to Atlanta in 1955 and resumed school at GSU and work in the men's department at Rich's, but within a year was employed with The Atlanta Paper Company. One of his first customers was The Varsity Restaurant. Atlanta Paper Company was purchased by Mead shortly after Maurice started with the company. Maurice continued working at Mead, and The Varsity continued to be his favorite place for a hotdog.



Maurice met his wife Ramona through friends and they sparked up a romance on the trolley, which they both road to work daily, traveling down Ponce de Leon Avenue to downtown. They fell in love and married on March 2, 1957. They moved to Little Five Points and had their first two children by the time Maurice graduated Georgia State in 1960 with a major in marketing. Maurice's career with Mead brought the family to South San Francisco where the family grew by two, Rochester NY, Ridgewood NJ, and back to Atlanta. Maurice's work enabled him and Mona to travel all over the world. He appreciated people greatly and grew from all those experiences. Maurice was an outgoing, kind individual, whose profound intelligence, southern charm and hospitality served him well during his blessed life and long career with Mead, Engraph, and Sonoco.



He adored his wife, children, grandchildren, and his many, many friends. He loved baseball and appreciated a great game, no matter the winner (well, it was best if the Braves won). He always made himself available to support, listen and advise, and was asked by many to provide his insight and experience. He strived to give back, to give freely and to be more Christ like. He loved his church, Sandy Springs United Methodist, and its members. He genuinely loved life, and life loved him back.



A celebration of life will be held for Maurice on May 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Hwy., Atlanta, Georgia 30328.



The family is grateful to the skilled and attentive medical teams of Steven J Eisenberg at Complete Cardiology, and Dr. Amatu Rabbi at Center for Medicine. Those folks gave us many more healthy years with our Father. We are grateful for the in-home vaccinations from Dekalb Health Department, and for the assistance given by DCFD and EMTs. The family is also grateful to the caregivers who helped take care of Maurice so well.



The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the American Red Cross.



