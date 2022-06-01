ajc logo
X

Richardson, Joe

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RICHARDSON, Joe Alfred

Joe Alfred Richardson passed away May 19, 2022, in Cumming, Georgia. He was preceded in death by two brothers Bill and Jim Richardson. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Richardson; his brother, David Richardson; his son, Daniel Richardson; and his wife Julianna and their children Gabriel and Diego Richardson; his daughter, Annie Richardson Morrison and her spouse Jess Morrison; and their children Nora and Clyde Morrison.

Joe was born and spent his early years in La Crescent, MN. He spent his high school and college years in La Cross, WI. After college, Joe moved to Chicago where he completed his Master's and PHD at North Western University while working as principle of a middle school. His entire career was devoted to education. Joe served as Dean of the Graduate School in the Department of Education at Georgia State University and taught in multiple universities across the world. He also worked with the Department of Education under the Reagan administration and served as the Headmaster of Galloway School in Atlanta, GA. Joe loved to travel.

There will be a memorial service Friday, June 3rd, 2022, 11 AM at North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please give to North Point Community Church (northpoint.org) or the Caron Foundation (caron.org).




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming

150 Sawnee Dr.

Cumming, GA

30040

https://www.mcdonaldandson.com

Editors' Picks
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different. 9h ago
At least 20 die on Georgia roads, waterways over Memorial Day weekend
12h ago
Braves still in better shape than ‘stupid money’ Phillies
9h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
14h ago
Vigil Tuesday for former Alpharetta teacher, family killed in boat crash
14h ago
Fight at Midtown IHOP leads to exchange of gunfire in parking lot
8h ago
The Latest
Brown, Charlesey
1h ago
Hayes, Patricia
1h ago
Parker, Mary
1h ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top