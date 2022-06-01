RICHARDSON, Joe Alfred



Joe Alfred Richardson passed away May 19, 2022, in Cumming, Georgia. He was preceded in death by two brothers Bill and Jim Richardson. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Richardson; his brother, David Richardson; his son, Daniel Richardson; and his wife Julianna and their children Gabriel and Diego Richardson; his daughter, Annie Richardson Morrison and her spouse Jess Morrison; and their children Nora and Clyde Morrison.



Joe was born and spent his early years in La Crescent, MN. He spent his high school and college years in La Cross, WI. After college, Joe moved to Chicago where he completed his Master's and PHD at North Western University while working as principle of a middle school. His entire career was devoted to education. Joe served as Dean of the Graduate School in the Department of Education at Georgia State University and taught in multiple universities across the world. He also worked with the Department of Education under the Reagan administration and served as the Headmaster of Galloway School in Atlanta, GA. Joe loved to travel.



There will be a memorial service Friday, June 3rd, 2022, 11 AM at North Point Community Church, 4350 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA. In lieu of flowers, please give to North Point Community Church (northpoint.org) or the Caron Foundation (caron.org).



